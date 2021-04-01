Skai Jackson Addresses Her Alleged Beef With Jordyn Woods’ Sister Jodie: ‘Fake News’

Instagram

The ‘Jessie’ actress takes to her Instagram account to deny that she ever had issues with Jodie Woods after her sister Jordyn Woods called out someone who has been bullying her sister.

Skai Jackson has set the record straight. The “Jessie” actress took to her Instagram account to deny that she ever had issues with Jodie Woods after her sister Jordyn Woods called out someone whom she said had been attacking her sister.

During an Instagram Live, Jordyn warned someone to stop “messing with my family,” adding that person was way older than her 15-year-old sister. “Keep it up, and that’s going to be a problem,” the former BFF of Kylie Jenner said in the video. “You’re not gonna bully my sister. You’re not gonna say s**t about my sister.”

<br />

While Jordyn didn’t name-drop anyone on the video, a TikToker named Mia J revealed in videos that Skai was gaslighting and bullying Jodie on Instagram by creating an account on which she posted the same pictures that the younger Woods sister shared online. The TikToker also accused the “Dancing with the Stars” alum of posting a sweet birthday message for Jodie only to shade her later.

<br />

The actress apparently caught wind of the rumors which made her trending on Twitter. Taking to her Instagram page, she urged people not to beliee the “fake news.” She wrote, “Please stop with this fake news.. Jodie and I have talked, we have never had any drama, and people are trying to make something out of nothing on both ends.”

<br />

“Y’all are very quick to believe something on the internet,” the actress added. “Again, that dm of ‘Jodie’ is not her.. it’s FAKE. people are trying to make something out of nothing. Stop believing everything you see on the internet.”

Skai further doubled down on her claims on Instagram Story as she clarified, “Jodie Woods and I have never had an issue. We spoke, and are confused about this fake drama. and it’s very sickening. Please leave us alone!” She also tweeted, “Here we go.. making up stories and turning nothing into something.. give me a break!”