Sharon Stone Opens Up on Secret Abortion When She’s 18

WENN

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress talks about going to Ohio to secretly abort her unborn baby when she was a college student, claiming no one knew about the abortion.

AceShowbiz –

Sharon Stone had to cross state lines into Ohio to get an abortion when she was just 18 years old.

The “Basic Instinct” actress, now 63, reveals in her memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice“, that her first serious boyfriend got her pregnant when she was at college in Pennsylvania.

Recalling the incident, Stone says they drove to a clinic in Ohio because it was easier to get the procedure there.

“I was bleeding all over the place and far worse than I should have been, but this was a secret and I had no one to tell,” she writes, reported Vulture.

When she finally recovered, the star torched her bloody sheets and clothes in a barrel at school, before heading back to class.

Later, the Ratched star went to a Planned Parenthood centre where she received birth control and counselling, and she credits the organisation for “saving her.”

“That someone, anyone, could talk to me, educate me,” Stone writes. “No one ever had, about anything.”

In another part of her tell-all book, the actress claimed she and her younger sister were sexually abused by their late grandfather and accused grandmother of facilitating the alleged abuse.

When her grandpa passed away, she felt relieved. “I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice. I looked at [Kelly] and she understood; she was 11, and it was over,” she wrote in her book.