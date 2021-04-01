Sharon Osbourne Sickened by Racist Label Following ‘The Talk’ Exit

WENN/Instar

The 68-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne is said to be ‘bitterly disappointed’ with the controversy that led to her departure from the CBS daytime talk show.

AceShowbiz –

Sharon Osbourne did not take her departure from “The Talk” very well. Having left the CBS daytime talk show in the wake of her racism scandal, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne was reported to be sickened by “racist” label following her exit.

“Sharon is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech – so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is.”

The 68-year-old, who co-hosted “The Talk” since 2010, reportedly has been “trying to see all the positives” in her current situation. She was also unveiled to have surrounded herself with her inner circle, most of whom told her that she will “bounce back 10 times stronger.”

“[Sharon]’s family is supporting her too and it tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this,” the insider went on sharing. “They think it’s a big stitch-up and she’s been hung out to dry for something she hasn’t done or believed in.”

Sharon’s exit from “The Talk” was announced by CBS on March 26. “Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave ‘The Talk’. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the network said in a statement. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

In the March 10 episode of the talk show, the mother of Kelly Osbourne was engaged in an on-air debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan‘s controversial comments about Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey. A few days later, Leah Remini accused her of using slurs against their former co-hosts, Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.