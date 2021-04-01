Sharna Burgess Dating Brian Austin Green ‘for Serious’ as She Didn’t Kiss Him Until ‘4 or 5 Dates’

Instagram

Having kept her relationship with the former ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ actor quite private for quite some time, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro opens up more about their romance in new interview.

AceShowbiz –

Sharna Burgess has opened up more about her relationship with Brian Austin Green. In a new interview, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro stressed that she is currently dating the former “Beverly Hills 90210” actor for serious, before revealing how long she actually waited to share her first kiss with him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview airing on Thursday, April 1, the 35-year-old admitted that she and the ex-husband of Megan Fox are taking time to build a serious relationship. “It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed,” she stated.





“It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives,” the professional ballroom dancer elaborated further. “I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”

When talking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sharna pointed out its positive side for her relationship. “There’s less outside distractions. I’m not traveling as much… it allowed us time to get to know each other,” she noted. “We took out time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharna detailed what it’s like for her to take her romance public since several months have passed and the two of them have gotten more serious. “That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours. We kept that for as long as we could,” she explained.

Attending Cassie Scerbo‘s ’80’s-themed birthday party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 30, she also talked about things that make her attracted to the “Desperate Housewives” alum. “He is so passionate about doing good in the world and leaving his mark… and that is really one of the ways we connected so much, is [asking] ‘What do we want to do in the world?’ ” she shared.

<br />

Sharna and Brian were first linked romantically together after they were spotted jetting off to Hawaii together on Christmas Day, December 25. Days afterwards, they teased fans of their romantic getaway using their individual Instagram account. In January, Shana finally shared a photo of them locking lips with a simple caption that read, “HIM.”