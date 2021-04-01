Several dead in California shooting

A shooting at a Southern California office building has left several people, including a child dead. It also led to officers firing shots, authorities said.

A child has been included in the fatalities reports The Orange County Register.

A report of shots being fired sent officers to a small, two-story building on west Lincoln Avenue in Orange at about 5.30pm Wednesday, a police Facebook posting said.

“Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities," the post read, which was filed shortly after 7pm.

READ MORE: Detectives appeal to public to solve 'execution-style' murder on outskirts of Adelaide

https://www.facebook.com/CityOfOrangePD/posts/830983370833995

“The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public."

The Fire Department handled six patients, with two taken to a hospital, dispatch supervisor Sam Ahumada told the Orange County Register.

READ MORE: Two dead and nine people shot across multiple 'chaotic' crime scenes at Virginia Beach

Other details weren't immediately released.