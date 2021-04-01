Saweetie Breaks Silence on Elevator Fight With Quavo

WENN

The ‘Tap In’ hitmaker addresses her physical altercation with then-boyfriend inside an elevator, insisting the tussle was not the reason behind their separation.

Saweetie has confirmed her elevator fight with ex-boyfriend Quavo wasn’t what led to their split.

Surveillance video of the altercation between the couple, who called it quits in February (21), was recently obtained by TMZ, prompting speculation that the argument led to the break-up, but the singer insists that’s not the case.

Breaking her silence on the footage, Saweetie tells Page Six, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago.”

“While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

In the footage, Saweetie appeared to take a swing at the Migos rapper before she was knocked to the floor of the elevator.

Los Angeles police officials have opened an investigation into the footage.

Following their split, the singer hinted Quavo had cheated on her, but he responded, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

He also wrote, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

The rhymer, however, hasn’t made any comments on his physical altercation with Saweetie.