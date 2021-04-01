Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tihama Advertising&Public Relations (SE:), which rose 6.33% or 3.50 points to trade at 58.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) added 6.11% or 5.00 points to end at 86.90 and Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE:) was up 4.44% or 1.35 points to 31.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Aseer Trading Tourism&Manufacturing (SE:), which fell 3.92% or 0.96 points to trade at 23.50 at the close. Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC (SE:) declined 3.10% or 1.55 points to end at 48.45 and ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY (SE:) was down 3.05% or 1.30 points to 41.35.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 96 to 91 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.11% or 5.00 to 86.90. Shares in Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 4.44% or 1.35 to 31.75.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 2.03% or 1.20 to $60.36 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.79% or 1.12 to hit $63.86 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.48% or 8.25 to trade at $1723.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.14% to 4.4043, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 93.127.

