Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Got The COVID-19 Vaccine

The acting power couple recently got the COVID-19 vaccine and shared the news on Instagram — and they had a little fun while doing so, too.
“Finally got 5G,” Reynolds quipped in his post, which captured him mid-jab.
“Science is sexy,” he quipped on his Instagram Story. “The hat? Perhaps not.”
He managed to make another joke about his choice of headwear, posting a pic of him alongside a snap of Lively wearing a knit hat with the caption “Who wore it better?”
Lively cracked wise on her IG too: “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” she posted alongside a pic of her getting the shot.
On her IG Story, Lively thanked friends “for a year of scientific information and the confidence to make the decision to be vaccinated as soon as it was available to me,” as well as for “the many years of thoughtful and empathetic medical reporting that…had led me here.”
