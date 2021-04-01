Run: The psychological thriller you’ll immediately want to add to your Netflix watchlist

Netflix is about to release its latest must-see movie.

April is yet another busy month for the streaming service, with a crowded list of original film and TV shows set to arrive over the next 30 days.

One of these looks set to become another word-of-mouth hit for Netflix, especially considering it was meant to be released in cinemas in 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

The film, titled Run, is a tense thriller following a teenager whose overprotective mother (Sarah Paulson) keeps her locked away from the outside world.

In the film, the lead character – played by 20-year-old Kiera Allen – uses a wheelchair, and her mother exploits this fact to justify shutting her inside.

Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen in Netflix thriller ‘Run’ (Netflix)

Directed and co-written by Aneesh Chaganty, Run’s cancelled theatrical release saw it picked up by Hulu in the US.

After being released there in November 2020, it swiftly became the American subscription service’s most successful original film to date.

Netflix, clearly hoping to capitalise on this, has now decided to release the film in the UK.

Read more:

Run is said to be the first thriller in 70 years to feature a real-life wheelchair user.

The film has been praised by critics for its taut runtime of 90 minutes, and has been described as “breathless”, “enjoyable” and by Entertainment Weekly as “a brittle, nasty bit of fun”.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

Chaganty’s previous film was the acclaimed thriller Searching, starring John Cho.