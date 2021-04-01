Quavo Denies Physically Abusing Saweetie in a Statement Following Elevator Fight Video

Instagram

The Migos rapper’s statement arrives after Saweetie also released her own, in which the ‘Best Friends’ femcee revealed that ‘this unfortunate incident happened a year ago.’

Quavo has broken his silence after a video of him and then-girlfriend Saweetie having a fight in an elevator surfaced online. In a statement that he released on Thursday, April 1, Quavo addressed chatters and accusations of him being physically abusive towards the femcee during their relationship.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” so the Migos rapper told TMZ. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

His statement arrives after Saweetie also released her own. Speaking to Page Six, the “Best Friends” raptress said, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago.” She went on saying, “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Earlier this week, a surveillance video went viral as it featured the then-couple having a physical altercation inside an elevator at a North Hollywood apartment building. They could be seen fighting over a Call of Duty gaming case with Quavo trying to snatch it from her. It has been reported that Los Angeles Police Department has launched a criminal investigation into the elevator fight.

Quavo and Saweetie confirmed their split earlier this month after weeks of split rumors surrounding the pair. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” Saweetie tweeted. As for Quavo, he wrote on his own page, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

While the split initially looked amicable, it turned ugly when the exes started to throw shade at each other. “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives,” Quavo wrote.