Quavo and Saweetie’s Elevator Fight Investigated by Police

WENN

The physical altercation between the Migos rapper and his former girlfriend that recently went viral has reportedly caught the attention of the Los Angeles Police Department.

AceShowbiz –

Los Angeles police have launched a criminal investigation into an elevator fight between rappers Quavo and his now ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

The hip-hop stars’ fall out at a North Hollywood apartment building last year (20) was caught on surveillance footage, and showed the “Tap In” hitmaker appearing to lash out at Quavo before they grapple over a Call of Duty gaming case.

Saweetie tumbles to the floor as the Migos member stands over her, refusing to help her up.

Quavo eventually exits the elevator as Saweetie gathers herself and climbs back to her feet.

The video emerged on Tuesday (30Mar21), weeks after the musicians confirmed they had called time on their two-year romance, with Saweetie suggesting her man had cheated on her – allegations Quavo disputed.

Neither star has publicly addressed the altercation, but it’s caught the attention of local authorities, who are now looking into the clash as a possible domestic violence incident, reports TMZ.

Cops allegedly want to speak to both parties to determine what exactly happened during the fight, as they weigh up potential charges.

Representatives for the exes have yet to comment on the police investigation.

While the couple kept mum about their physical altercation, they did address their split.

“Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she previously tweeted, prompting the Migos rapper to respond, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

He also wrote, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”