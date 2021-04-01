Prince William Calls Prince Harry Leaking Their Conversation to Gayle King ‘Cheap Shot’

WENN/John Rainford

The leaking allegedly makes the Duke of Cambridge ‘now feels uncomfortable’ talking with his brother, who is now living in the U.S. alongside his wife Meghan and son Archie.

Prince William and Prince Harry have apparently reconnected since Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The conversation was reported in a new episode of “CBS This Morning” with co-host Gayle King detailing the content.

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” the 66-year-old revealed on Thursday, April 1, adding that she spoke to Harry and Meghan following the highly-publicized sit-down. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation.”

The leaking didn’t sit well with William. A source claimed to Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge was “left reeling” ove the matter. “He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth,” the source shared.

The insider also noted that William “now feels uncomfortable” talking with his brother, who is now living in the U.S. alongside his wife Meghan and son Archie following their exit from British royal family in early 2020. “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again,” added the informant.

Prior to this, it was reported that Prince William was struggling to remain silent following Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview in which they talked about racism within The Firm and the lack of support for Meghan among other things. According to a recent report, the Duke of Cambridge is “struggling to hold back. He wants to get his side out there.”

In addition to clearing “the racial allegation” made by the couple, he allegedly wanted “firstly to protect [his wife] Kate [Middleton]” against Meghan’s revelations about Kate making her cry over a bridesmaid dress dispute before her and Harry’s royal wedding in May 2018. However, Queen Elizabeth II allegedly “is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately.” The insider added that the Queen “thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse.”