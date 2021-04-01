Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘will both take some proper time off’ for arrival of their daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning ahead for the arrival of their daughter in the summer and “will both take some proper time off”.

The couple announced they were expecting a second child on Valentine’s Day (14 February) this year and in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealed that it was a girl.

Harry recently took his first corporate executive job in California where he now lives with his Meghan and their young son Archie. He is also the chief impact officer for the mental health service company BetterUp.

The Sussexes are also believed to have signed multi-million pound contracts with Netflix and Spotify.

With the arrival of their second child anticipated this summer, a source close to the couple has told Vanity Fair: “It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives.”

It has been a turbulent time for the couple, as their interview with Oprah, watched by millions around the world, saw them reveal for the first time why they decided to leave the Royal Family.

Harry said during the interview that his income had been cut off by the Royal Family and he was relying on the money left to him by his mother Diana to pay for his family’s security arrangements.

He revealed: “My family literally cut me off financially and I had to afford security for us.

“But I’ve got what my mum left me and, without that, we would not have been able to do this.”

With multiple projects in the pipeline that include an estimated £75million production deal with Netflix and an estimated £18million podcast deal with Spotify, the couple have become self-sufficient.

When Archie was born on 6 May 2019, the royal had to cut his paternity leave short to return to work.

Harry, who created the Invictus Games, had to leave just three days after the birth of his first child and travel to the Netherlands to launch the 2019 games.