PPF’s MONETA deal won’t be derailed by founder’s death, vote likely by June, says CFO

PRAGUE — Investment group PPF, hit by the death of its billionaire founder Petr Kellner, is proceeding with deals including the proposed merger of its Czech lending business with MONETA, finance chief Katerina Jiraskova said.

Jiraskova, who has worked at PPF since 2000, told Reuters the death of Kellner, 56, in a helicopter crash in Alaska on Saturday would not delay the MONETA transaction and it could be put to a MONETA shareholder vote in May or June.

“When we are approving a transaction, we approve its framework at the beginning,” she said on Wednesday.

The MONETA deal, which ultimately aims to give PPF a majority stake, has two stages. Initially, PPF is awaiting regulatory approval on its transaction to raise its MONETA stake to 28.36%.

“The regulator has its time limits, and considering that we actively communicate with them regarding the transaction and unfortunately also due to the accident, so far we do not see any reason for these time limits not to be adhered to, for anything to be interrupted or artificially delayed,” she said.

The next step is a merger of MONETA with PPF’s Air Bank, as well as Czech and Slovak businesses of PPF’s consumer lender Home Credit, in exchange for shares to give PPF a majority.