PM Johnson says France’s COVID situation is sad and could spread to UK By Reuters

© Reuters. Britain’s PM Johnson holds a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, in London
LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the COVID-19 situation in France was very sad and experience had shown that the disease usually hit the United Kingdom a few weeks after it hurt France.
“I’m afraid you can see what’s happening in France… It’s very sad actually – it’s very very sad,” Johnson said. “When they get it in France and they get it bad, two or three weeks later it comes to us.”
