Peter Schiff finally admits that he was wrong about Bitcoin By BTC Peers



Peter Schiff finally admits that he was wrong about Bitcoin



Years after consistently bashing , Peter Schiff, one of Bitcoin’s foremost critics has publicly admitted that he was wrong about the flagship currency. But then, it’s April 1, and the prominent gold bug could be pulling an April Fool’s joke.

Schiff took to Twitter to say “[he] was wrong about Bitcoin,” a comment that set crypto Twitter on fire. The tweet has gained over 26k likes and has been retweeted more than 4,000 times.

Responding to Schiff, John Williamson said:

So many of us appreciate and respect you and your work, it would be good to see a vid with your analysis that leads to this statement, your view going forward. BTW I still firmly believe that ‘all that glitters is not gold’ Thank you sir.

Someone else also suggested that Schiff turns his tweet into an NFT.

While many have suggested that the gold bug is simply pulling an April Fool’s Day prank, there is a possibility that Schiff has finally come to terms with the fact that he was wrong.

Looking at other tweets from Schiff, it is apparent that he is displeased with President Biden’s approach to governance, and is rapidly losing faith in the U.S. dollars.

Peter Schiff: Biden Infrastructure Plan Will Weaken the Economy and Destroy Opportunity @schiffgold https://t.co/WFDNs5CPM9 — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 1, 2021

This trend is just getting started. I expect the dollar’s share of FX reserves to fall to a record low before the end of the year and to collapse much lower in the years ahead.https://t.co/7NpVwgQeAb — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 1, 2021

Continue reading on BTC Peers