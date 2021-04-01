Paris-Roubaix cycling race postponed to October due to COVID-19 By Reuters

(Reuters) – The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race will not take place on April 11 as planned and has been moved to the weekend of Oct. 2-3 due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Thursday.
“This decision follows the decision of the competent French authorities to prohibit the holding of the 2021 edition … on the dates scheduled in the UCI International road calendar in the context of the current health situation,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement https://www.uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/the-2021-edition-of-paris-roubaix-and-paris-roubaix-femmes-postponed-to-the-weekend-of-2-3-october.
