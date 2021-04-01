Orion Terminal Enables Decentralized Pairing Access Across Major Exchanges By CoinQuora



Orion Terminal Enables Decentralized Pairing Access Across Major Exchanges



Orion has just launched long awaited Orion Terminal

It aims to aggregate book depth, liquidity and trading pairs into one platform

Over 100,000 users have signed up ahead of the terminal’s launch

The Orion Protocol Team has finally launched its long-awaited Orion Terminal. The terminal will give users access to thousands of pairings across all major exchanges. The move comes in an effort to connect users to major sources of liquidity without limiting their funds.

Orion Terminal will combine the order book depth, trading pairs, and liquidity into a decentralized platform. This will remove the need for users to have accounts on individual exchanges. Additionally, there would also be no need to perform KYC. Using the platform, traders will save time, effort, and money.

Up till now, over 100,000 users have signed up for access to Orion Terminal. These users will have access to a voting system where they can suggest and add new voting pairs each week. In essence, Orion Terminal aims to become a flexible platform for trading by giving users control over the supported pairings.

