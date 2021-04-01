OpenSea to integrate Ethereum Layer 2 protocol to enable gas-free trading By BTC Peers

OpenSea, a Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, in a bid to glide past the costly gas is integrating an Ethereum Layer 2 Protocol which according to a tweet by the marketplace will enable gas-free trading.

A sticking point for thousands of users on the network, OpenSea in a press release revealed that Immutable X, a decentralized protocol will be added as a trading service. Aimed at providing scalability and instant trade confirmations, this advanced Ethereum protocol will run gas-free.

Speaking to reporters, Nate Chastain, Head of Products at OpenSea revealed that integrating this decentralized yet advanced protocol will offer users gas-free trading without compromising the network’s security. Rolling out this protocol for prospective game developers and players seeking a scalable and decentralized network to launch apps, Nate Chastain believes this will benefit everyone in the NFT space.

Capable of processing over 9,000 TPS (transactions per second), Immutable X will position OpenSea as the most scalable NFT marketplace.

With the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade expected to officially kick off early this year postponed, NFT and DeFi protocols will have to integrate multiple layers to enable gas-free trading.

Integrating advanced protocols, forging partnerships with brands, and launching NFT collections, OpenSea is on a path of massive adoption.

