Olympian Nathan Baggaley and brother found guilty of failed cocaine plot

Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru have both been found guilty of trying to smuggle millions of dollars of cocaine into Australia.

Gold Coaster Dru Baggaley, 39, was onboard a boat 360 kilometres off the coast when it was intercepted by authorities.

On board they found 650 kilograms of cocaine, valued at up to $200 million.

Navy officers make an arrest off the Australian coast. (Supplied)

The two-time Olympic silver medallist, Nathan Baggaley, 45, was not aboard the boat at the time.

The court was told he bought the boat and helped plan the crime.

The brothers pleaded not guilty to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, but were ultimately convicted by a jury after a two-week trial.

After about eight hours of deliberating, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found both men guilty on Thursday.

Nathan Baggaley won two canoeing silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics. (Supplied)

Nathan Baggaley won two canoeing silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also was a three-time world champion.

But his career was tarnished with drug scandals — testing positive for banned steroids in 2005 and also being jailed with Dru Baggaley 10 years later for his role in a drug manufacturing syndicate.