Oil Up, Expectations of OEPC+ Output Restraint Continue By Investing.com

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was up Thursday morning in Asia, recouping some of its overnight losses as expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) will continue to restrain output continue.

were up 0.59% to $63.11 by 12:53 AM ET (4:53 AM GMT). gained 0.68% to $59.57, slipping just below the $60 mark.

The cartel’s member states will meet later in the day, where the global output for May will be on the top of the agenda.

“The most likely outcome of the… meeting is no significant changes in production,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

“The caution on display in the OPEC+ discussions signals that any decisions on tapering will likely be delayed to the May meeting,” the note added, in reference to the gradual supply of withheld production to the market.

The , which met on Wednesday, reportedly made no formal recommendation. OPEC+ is currently curbing output by just over 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and avoid a supply glut. Saudi Arabia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, is additionally cutting a further 1 million bpd.

Meanwhile, the number of global COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with several regions reporting outbreaks and imposing restrictive measures. France, for example, entered its third lockdown, with schools to close for three weeks.

In the U.S., reported a draw of 876,00 barrels in the week ended Mar. 26. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 107,000-barrel build, while a 1.912-million-barrel build was reported for the previous week.

the day before reported a build of 3.91 million barrels.