Nick Jonas Secures Season-Long Content Deal With Major League Baseball

The Jonas Brothers member’s song ‘This Is Heaven’ will be featured during promos ahead of MLB’s Opening Day, while he will narrate a new short film highlighting hope and optimism of new season.

AceShowbiz –

Nick Jonas has scored a home run after partnering with MLB Network bosses on a season-long content deal.

On the eve of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on Thursday, April 1, it has been announced that Jonas’ “This Is Heaven” track will feature during promos, while the Jonas Brothers star will narrate a new short film that highlights the hope and optimism of the new season.

Meanwhile, MLB players will participate in an “Answer in the Nick of Time” trivia segment with baseball fan Jonas on MLB Network’s kids-focused program “Play Ball” every Saturday throughout the season, beginning this weekend (April 3).

Nick’s love for the game has been well documented, and one of his first dates with now-wife Priyanka Chopra was at the ballpark. The actress celebrated the second anniversary of their first date last May (2020) by sharing a throwback of the selfie they took at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.

<br />

Ironically, Jonas’ song “This Is Heaven” was inspired by his wife. ” ‘This Is Heaven’ in general, basically touches on that feeling of being reunited with your personal, you know … for context Pri [Priyanka Chopra] went to a shoot in Germany for a couple months while I was in L.A. working on the album,” he said in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s “The Morning Mash Up” in March.

He continued, “And also just, I was in L.A. working on other things and, and so that distance really settled in. And then when we finally were kind of back together after this time apart, I went back and wrote this song. … It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. And, you know, for me, it’s obviously a romantic thing.”