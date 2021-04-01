NFT version of Salvator Mundi, Leonardo da Vinci’s famous artwork to be auctioned this weekend By BTC Peers



NFT version of Salvator Mundi, Leonardo da Vinci’s famous artwork to be auctioned this weekend



The hottest commodity in the digital art market, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in recent weeks have proven that they can be made out of nothing. With famous singers jumping on this nascent trend, experts believe it will take over the entertainment industry.

While there have been reports of plagiarized NFT collections from online users, NFTs are here to stay. In a bid to gain from this frenzy, a version of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting of Salvator Mundi holding a wad of cash has been minted today, April 1, 2021, as an NFT.

Titled “Salvator Metaversi” and made by Ben Lewis, this painting, albeit tweaked, is proof that NFTs are pure and can be made out of anything. Minted on the OpenSea marketplace, it will be auctioned and sold off over the Easter weekend in the UK, Art Newspaper reports.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Hendry Family; the Louisiana-based family that sold off the original Salvator Mundi artwork in 2005 for $1.175. in a statement, creator Ben Lewis revealed that the auction aimed to draw attention to the injustice meted out to families, who unbeknownst to the complexities of the market sell-off valuable family heirloom for a small price and receive nothing as resale value.

Continue reading on BTC Peers