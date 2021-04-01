Nervos Network (CKB) gains 341% as DeFi and layer-2 development progress By Cointelegraph

Nervos Network (CKB) gains 341% as DeFi and layer-2 development progress
The crypto market continues to search for scaling solutions as decentralized finance (DeFi) applications struggle with surging fees, but some alternative solutions are piquing investors’ interest.
For example, Nervos Network has enticed investors’ appetites with a 341% rally in a month. The project also carries the Chinese government’s stamp of approval, further increasing the odds for this project’s future relevance.
