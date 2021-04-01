Nationals-Mets game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Thursday night’s season-opening contest between the Nationals and the Mets has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports (Twitter link). The Nats were known to be down five players as of Wednesday, due to one positive test from a player and five close contacts (four players, one staffer).

Nats general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that his club was expecting to make a series of corresponding roster moves and play as scheduled. That, apparently, will not be the case. ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweets that there are concerns about “at least one more” positive test among the Nationals Thursday morning.

The names of the player or players who tested positive aren’t known, although some of the roster moves that had been planned by the Nationals had come to light. The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty reported last night that outfielder Yadiel Hernandez, infielder Luis Garcia and lefty Sam Clay were all ticketed for the majors (Twitter

links), while FanSided’s Robert Murray added that catcher Tres Barrera was in line to be added to the big-league club as well.

Under the league’s 2021 health and safety protocols, an individual who tests positive is subject to a 10-day quarantine period, while close contacts are subject to seven-day quarantines. The first positive test for the Nationals came Monday morning, although the result wasn’t learned by the club until early Wednesday.