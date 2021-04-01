Nationals’ home opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues By Reuters

(Reuters) – The Washington Nationals’ home opener against the New York Mets scheduled to be played on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said.

The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 while four others and a staff member were in quarantine following contact tracing.

MLB said the game will be played on Friday.

