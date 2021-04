More than 100 former SEC players on MLB rosters

Photo: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 1, 2021)—–A total of 105 baseball players formerly from Southeastern Conference universities are on 2021 Major League Baseball Opening Day rosters. The number includes individuals on active rosters, 40-man rosters and injured lists.

Each SEC university is represented on MLB Opening Day rosters, with each team boasting at least three former SEC players on MLB active rosters. All 30 Major League teams have at least one former SEC player on its roster. Opening Day for all 30 teams was scheduled for Thursday.

A complete breakdown, as provided by each school, is available below:

Alabama

Alex Avila, Washington Nationals

Matt Foster, Chicago White Sox

Wade LeBlanc, Baltimore Orioles

Jimmy Nelson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers

Arkansas

Brian Anderson, Miami Marlins

Jalen Beeks, Tampa Bay Rays

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox

James McCann, New York Mets

Drew Smyly, Atlanta Braves

Ryne Stanek, Houston Astros

Auburn

Ben Braymer, Washington Nationals

Garrett Cooper, Miami Marlins

Grant Dayton, Atlanta Braves

Josh Donaldson, Minnesota Twins

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers

Josh Palacios, Toronto Blue Jays

Keegan Thompson, Chicago Cubs

Trey Wingeter, San Diego Padres

Florida

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Shaun Anderson, Minnesota Twins

Harrison Bader, St. Louis Cardinals

Anthony DeSclafani, San Francisco Giants

Dane Dunning, Texas Rangers

Alex Faedo, Detroit Tigers

Eric Hanhold, New York Mets

Richie Martin, Baltimore Orioles

Scott Moss, Cleveland Indians

Darren O’Day, New York Yankees

A.J. Puk, Oakland A’s

Buddy Reed, Oakland A’s

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Georgia

Kyle Farmer, Cincinnati Reds

Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants

Kentucky

Kyle Cody, Texas Rangers

James Paxton, Seattle Mariners

Zach Pop, Miami Marlins

Zach Reks, Los Angeles Dodgers

Taylor Rogers, Minnesota Twins

Ka’ai Tom, Oakland A’s

Evan White, Seattle Mariners

LSU

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Jake Fraley, Seattle Mariners

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

Will Harris, Washington Nationals

JaCoby Jones, Detroit Tigers

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Austin Nola, San Diego Padres

Andrew Stevenson, Washington Nationals

Ole Miss

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres

Bobby Wahl, Milwaukee Brewers

Mississippi State

Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kendall Graveman, Seattle Mariners

Jonathan Holder, New York Yankees

Dakota Hudson, St. Louis Cardinals

Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

Mitch Moreland, Oakland A’s

Hunter Renfroe, Boston Red Sox

Chris Stratton, Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Missouri

Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay Rays

Kyle Gibson, Texas Rangers

Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

South Carolina

Jackie Bradley, Jr., Milwaukee Brewers

Wil Crowe, Pittsburgh Pirates

Grayson Greiner, Detroit Tigers

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals

Jordan Montgomery, New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Tyler Webb, St. Louis Cardinals

Taylor Widener, Arizona Diamondbacks

Tennessee

Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox

Yan Gomes, Washington Nationals

Nick Senzel, Cincinnati Reds

Drew Steckenrider, Seattle Mariners

Texas A&M

Ryan Hendrix, Cincinnati Reds

Corbin Martin, Arizona Diamondbacks

A.J. Minter, Atlanta Braves

Tyler Naquin, Cincinnati Reds

Brooks Raley, Houston Astros

Ross Stripling, Toronto Blue Jays

Michael Wacha, Tampa Bay Rays

Vanderbilt

Tyler Beede, San Francisco Giants

Ben Bowden, Colorado Rockies

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Curt Casali, San Francisco Giants

Carson Fulmer, Cincinnati Reds

Sonny Gray, Cincinnati Reds

Tony Kemp, Oakland A’s

Mike Minor, Kansas City Royals

David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jordan Sheffield, Colorado Rockies

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants