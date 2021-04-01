Millie Bobby Brown Hasn’t Watched Marvel, DC or ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

WENN

Instead of watching comic book superhero blockbusters or the wizarding movies, the ‘Stranger Things’ actress is more interested in romantic films like ‘The Notebook’.

AceShowbiz –

Millie Bobby Brown has never watched any Marvel, DC, or “Harry Potter” films.

The 17-year-old actress – who stars in new blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong” – has been asked about other franchise battles in the spirit of the movie, and she revealed there’s a lot she hasn’t seen.

“So I haven’t watched a Marvel film, ever, and I’ve never watched a DC film. News, I know,” she told MTV. “It’s not (my thing) but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like, ‘Oh I’m going to put on this film.’ ”

The “Stranger Things” star – who is more into “The Notebook” and “romance films” – admitted her friends can’t believe she’s not watched a “Harry Potter” film.

Asked to choose between the wizarding franchise and “Jurassic Park“, she picked the latter and explained, “I’ve never watched Harry Potter… I know, I know, I know. I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like, ‘How?’ I’m like, I don’t know.”

Millie suggested her epic TV and movie roles could be the reason she doesn’t delve into the same kind of thing in her spare time.

“I’m not crazy on that – because I’m in it, I think that’s why. I’m doing that stuff already. I want to see stuff that’s real,” she mused.

She was also asked about her preference on the small screen with “Friends” going up against “The Office” and, while she hasn’t seen the latter, she is a huge fan of the other classic sitcom.

“I’ve watched every episode of Friends,” she grinned. “I like grew up eating dinner and watching Friends. Like, you know in Matilda when they eat dinner in front of the TV? That was me and my family with Friends.”

She’s already met Jennifer Aniston – who played Rachel Green in the show – but Millie doesn’t think she’d be able to resist quoting Ross Gellar if she ever met actor David Schwimmer.

“If I met Ross I would scream ‘pivot!’ ” she giggled.