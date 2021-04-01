Miguel Cabrera slid into 2B after losing sight of HR in snow

The MLB season is officially underway, but you wouldn’t know it was spring with the weather in Detroit on Thursday. We’re grateful for that weather, however, because it is the reason Miguel Cabrera slid into second base after belting a home run.

Cabrera hit the first home run of the 2021 season in the Tigers’ game against the Cleveland Indians. It was snowing pretty heavily at the time, and Cabrera lost sight of the opposite-field shot. Since he wasn’t sure if it left the park, he played it safe by sliding into second. Check it out: