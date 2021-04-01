Microsoft says investigating issues with Microsoft 365 services and features By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo on an office building in New York

(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) said on Thursday it was investigating an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them.

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams, an app heavily relied on by people for remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services and features. We’ll provide additional information as soon as possible,” said Microsoft in a tweet https://twitter.com/MSFT365Status/status/1377738432265396225.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR