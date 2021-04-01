Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Breaks Gold By CoinQuora

Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Breaks Gold
- Michael Saylor Says Breaks Gold.
- He said that Gold is not working because of Bitcoin.
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor tweeted about Gold and Bitcoin. In Saylor’s tweet, he has expressed that Gold is no longer working because of Bitcoin.
#Gold doesn’t work anymore. #Bitcoin broke it. pic.twitter.com/EreNcXoPAR
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) March 31, 2021
This attracted many people’s attention on Twitter, there are others that supported what Saylor said about Bitcoin while others disagreed.
However, looking at the tweet, it shows that Saylor’s love f…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
