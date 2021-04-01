Mia Farrow Slams ‘Vicious’ Rumors Over Deaths of Three Adopted Children

WENN

The ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ actress breaks her silence regarding the deaths of three of her adopted children following ‘vicious’ reports surrounding her family.

Mia Farrow addressed the deaths of three of her adopted children on Twitter on Wednesday (31Mar21), as she took to the social media site to respond to the “vicious rumours” circulating about her family.

Following claims that her late daughter Tam had been digitally removed from a family picture, Mia told fans that she couldn’t sit back and let the speculation continue.

“As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives,” she began. “I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts.”

“Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honour their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message.”

Mia went on to discuss Tam’s death in 2000, revealing that she “passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonising migraines she suffered, and a heart ailment.”

“My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children,” Mia continued. “She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms.”

The “Rosemary’s Baby” star then spoke about her son Thaddeus, who committed suicide in 2016, as she wrote, “My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life.”

“These are unspeakable tragedies,” she concluded. “Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonour their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones. Everyone has their own battle to fight’ their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love.”

“I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy.”

Mia is mother to four biological children – three with ex-husband Andre Previn and one with ex-husband Woody Allen – and adopted a further 10 children during her life.