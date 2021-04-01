Meghan Markle’s Childhood Boyfriend Defends Duchess Against Bullying Allegations

WENN/John Rainford

In a new interview, Joshua Silverstein, who is a Braid Theater performance artist, alludes that it is hard to imagine the Duchess of Sussex to bully her royal staffers when she was living at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle‘s childhood boyfriend has weighed in on the allegations that the Duchess of Sussex bullied her royal staffers when she lived in the U.K. with husband Prince Harry. Speaking with Us Weekly, Joshua Silverstein alludes that it is hard to imagine Meghan doing such things.

In an interview with the news outlet, Joshua shares that he doesn’t “personally see her” mistreating royal staffers, debunking a March 2 report by The Times. “I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from,” he adds.

“When you find women of color — particularly Black women — standing up for themselves and speaking out and speaking against what they feel [is] disrespect or oppression, often times whiteness tends to classify that in negative ways because they don’t want that to happen,” the Braid Theater performance artist goes on to say. “It’s almost like people are expected to know their place and whenever they don’t fall in line with that, then people say it’s a problem.”

Earlier this month, royal aides claimed that they were bullied while the couple lived at Kensington Palace. According to The Times, Meghan confronted the staffers, making them cry and not being able to “stop shaking.”

The former “Suits” star was quick to fire back. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a rep for the Duchess said in a statement.

The rep also mentioned that Meghan “is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Buckingham Palace also reacted to the allegations by launching an investigation into the matter. In a statement released on March 3, the Palace asserted that the royal household “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”