McConnell pledges “fight” against Biden infrastructure plan By Reuters

© Reuters. McConnell speaks after Senate Republican lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan will not get support from Republican lawmakers in Congress due to its size and proposed tax increases.
“I’m going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America,” McConnell told a news conference in Owensboro, Kentucky, adding that he does not believe Democrats have a public manadate to advance Biden’s proposal.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.