Matilda: Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough to play Mr and Mrs Wormwood in Netflix’s musical film

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough have been cast as Mr and Mrs Wormwood in Netflix’s adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the new version of Matilda is based on Tim Minchin’s award-winning musical, which itself is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s book about a young girl with magical powers.

Graham and Riseborough will play Matilda’s useless parents, while comedian Sindhu Vee has also joined the cast as Mrs Phelps.

Previously announced stars of the film include Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey and newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

Celebrating the news, Graham tweeted: “‘Dad why can’t you just do a musical’ ….. ta da!!!”

Matilda the Musical was created by Australian comedian Minchin for the Royal Shakespeare Company, with its West End production winning seven Olivier Awards in 2011. The subsequent Broadway run won five Tonys.

The show’s book has been adapted for screen by original author Dennis Kelly, a playwright and screenwriter behind Channel 4’s Utopia.

The Matilda film has been in the works for many years, with Minchin first announcing that the project was in the works in 2013.