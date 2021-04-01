Mastercard to invest $100 million in Airtel Africa’s mobile money unit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Mastercard Inc. credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc (NYSE:) will invest $100 million in Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations valuing the business at $2.65 billion, the London-listed company said on Thursday.
Mastercard will hold a minority stake in Airtel Mobile Commerce, in line with Airtel Africa’s plan to monetise the mobile money business by selling up to a 25% stake in the unit, the company said.
