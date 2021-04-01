Mark Cuban owns 30% ETH because it’s ‘closest to a true currency’ By Cointelegraph

Mark Cuban owns 30% ETH because it’s ‘closest to a true currency’
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes is the closest thing we have to being a true currency and views as a better alternative to gold.
The Shark Tank and Dallas Mavericks co-owner made the comments as a guest on a recent episode of the Delphi Podcast, where he noted that the growth of DeFi and NFTs had made him excited about crypto. He explained that “smart contracts and the fact that they’re decentralized” means “there’s no one in charge right there, the governance is completely different. That’s what changed the game.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.