Man severely injured, credit cards stolen in Dandenong

A man has been seriously injured during a home invasion in Melbourne’s south-east.

Two men knocked on a man’s bedroom window at the Ann Street sharehouse in Dandenong about 1.30am on March 13.

The man opened the front door for the men and went back to his room, but they followed him in and closed the door behind them.

A man has been assaulted during a home invasion in Melbourne. (Supplied)

Police have been told a brief conversation took place before the victim was struck to the head with a glass bottle, causing him to fall to the ground.

Both men then assaulted the victim on the ground before they were disturbed by another resident of the house who heard him screaming.

The offenders took the man’s wallet and left the house, and later used the stolen credit cards online.

The 49-year-old victim suffered significant bruising and swelling to his upper body, cuts to his face and a concussion.

Investigators have released CCTV and images of two men they believe can help with their enquiries.

The first man is perceived to be of African appearance, thin build, 18-25-years-old and was wearing black pants and a black hooded jumper.

The second man is perceived to be of Islander appearance with a solid build, short wavy hair and a short-trimmed beard, a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and tattoos on his left forearm.