Man Arrested After Breaking Into Niall Horan’s House for Second Time

Instagram

The One Direction star is reportedly ‘shocked and shaken’ after a male intruder was discovered in his London residence and then returned the following day.

AceShowbiz –

Niall Horan was reportedly left “shocked and shaken” after a trespasser was found in his London home.

An intruder was discovered in the foyer outside the One Direction star’s apartment in South London by his personal assistant last July (20), who kept the man talking whilst they waited for police to arrive.

“The intruder is believed to have tailgated another resident – following them into the building – and then entered the apartment next door to Niall’s,” a source told the Daily Mail Online.

“He came out onto that property’s balcony, jumped over the wall onto Niall’s balcony and then entered into his apartment through the French doors. Niall wasn’t at home at the time but one of his assistants was and saw the man walk through the apartment to the foyer outside.”

“She managed to keep the intruder talking until security were called. The police arrived soon afterwards but the man was not arrested and was released.”

However, this wasn’t the man’s only visit and he came back the day after and was arrested.

“He returned to the apartment building the following day but he’d been caught on CCTV and his picture had been circulated around staff working in the apartment building,” the source added. “The security noticed him on the cameras and picked him up pretty promptly and he was arrested this time.”

The man is up in court on 5 July (21) but has pleaded not guilty to two charges of burglary with intent.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed, “The suspect was charged by postal requisition on 7 August, 2020 for burglary with intent to steal. He will appear at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 5 July.”