Major emergency unfolding in the Perth suburb of Applecross

A major emergency is unfolding in the Perth suburb Applecross, shutting down the Canning Highway.

Tactical response group officers have weapons drawn and aimed at the doorway of a pharmacy at a shopping precinct near the corner of Riseley Street and Canning Highway.

9News understands a man walked into the Pharmacy777 with a gun and said the words “today is the day”. He also claimed to have a bomb.

It’s believed the staff have been able to leave the pharmacy, and neighbouring businesses have been evacuated.

However the situation remains volatile, as the offender is believed to be inside the pharmacy.