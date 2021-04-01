Louise Redknapp’s Son Recovering From Hernia Surgery

Instagram

The former Eternal star reveals one of her sons has been forced to take a break from his sports practice after landing in a hospital for a hernia surgery.

British singer Louise Redknapp is nursing her son back to full health after undergoing a hernia operation.

The former Eternal star-turned-TV personality reveals Charley, 16, has been forced to rest up while his younger brother, 11-year-old Beau, gets back on the soccer pitch following the easing of England’s COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week (begs29Mar21).

Discussing the importance of children playing sport following the end of the nation’s lockdown, she told TV show “Good Morning Britain“, “My youngest has got a game on Sunday. He’s in the (youth) academy for Chelsea.”

“My eldest, Charley, had a hernia operation, so he’s out of action. No rugby for him awhile.”

Louise shares her two boys with former soccer star Jamie Redknapp. They divorced in 2017 after almost two decades of marriage.

Earlier this year, she talked about her mental health struggle following the divorce. She contemplated suicide after her marriage crumbled, but the thoughts of her two sons prevented her from taking things a step too far.

“I would be standing in Central London and would wonder whether it would be easier for a bus to take me out. All it would take was for me to step out at the wrong moment and it would be over,” she said. “I was like, ‘I would really like this to all go away. But I’ve got two little men who need me more than anything.’ That’s where my selfishness stops. They’re the only thing that kept me going.”