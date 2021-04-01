Liberty Steel owner Gupta says he owes many billions to Greensill By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Liberty Steel’s Sanjeev Gupta pictured in Scotland
LONDON (Reuters) – Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta said his business owed “many billions” of pounds to failed lender Greensill Capital but he expected other financiers to back him.
“It is many billions, but also remember that we are one of the largest steel companies in the world, a very substantial aluminium business, and a substantial renewable energy business so it should be reflected in that light,” Gupta told BBC radio.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.