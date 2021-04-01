Lakers’ Andre Drummond on ugly toe injury vs. Bucks: ‘My whole toenail was gone’

The injury bug has struck the Lakers yet again.

With LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) both sidelined for extended periods, Los Angeles was hoping newly signed center Andre Drummond could provide a frontcourt boost. Unfortunately for Drummond and LA, his Lakers debut was cut short when he suffered a nasty toe injury Wednesday night against the Bucks.

Drummond, who played only 14 minutes in a 112-97 loss to Milwaukee, was seen limping off the court in the third quarter with what the team called a “right big toe contusion.”

But that description didn’t tell the full story. It turns out that Bucks big man Brook Lopez stepped on Drummond’s foot in the first quarter, and Drummond only realized later that he had lost a toenail.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Drummond said. “I came back in the second quarter, and it was hurting a little bit more. And then after halftime, I finally took my sock off to look, and my whole toenail was gone. It was just all bad from there. I couldn’t walk or run, so I just told coach [Frank Vogel] to take me out.”

The (somewhat) good news for Drummond and the Lakers: X-rays came back negative, and the two-time All-Star will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

“Just unfortunate to have this happen to me in the first game. Kind of was a little deflating for me, but my head is high,” Drummond said. “I’m going to take it day by day and come back better than ever.”

After Wednesday’s loss, the Lakers are now 30-18 overall, good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They have lost five of their past seven games, but Vogel remains confident in his group.

“We don’t worry about that,” Vogel said of the injuries. “We worry about the guys in uniform. We know we have enough. We have a deep team. We’ve been playing really good basketball, getting better each game during this stretch and we’re confident that we can win.”