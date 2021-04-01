Kylie Jenner Contributes to the Building of Teen Cancer Center With $500K Donation

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star makes the donation from the sales of her cosmetics line to honor her cancer survivor friend Harry Hudson who was successfully treated for stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Kylie Jenner has made a big contribution to a new hospital lounge designed for adolescent and young adult cancer patients. On Wednesday, March 31, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was unveiled to have donated half a million dollars for the building of the space at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul gave away $500,000, along with funds from Teen Cancer America, as her way to honor her cancer survivor friend, Harry Hudson. Back in 2017, she declared that she would use the sales of her Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection to raise money for the non-profit organization.

“Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry,” the younger sister of Kendall Jenner explained in a press release. “It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life and I send well wishes to all patients and their families,” she additionally noted.

On Wednesday, March 31, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to further share the excitement. Reposting Harry’s post wherein they talked about their joint project, she wrote over her Story post, “Love you so much @harryhudson. I’m so lucky to have you in my life and I’m so excited about the new center at @vumcchildren [love].”

Harry’s Instagram post itself featured an old clip of him and Kylie talking about raising funds for Teen Cancer America. Along with the post, he wrote, “Today is a beautiful day! A couple years ago @kyliejenner & I raised money to build a center for teens going through cancer in hopes of making their experience a little better.”

“Today we are so excited to finally announce the completion of the first #HeyImHereForYou Lounge,” Harry added. Having been successfully treated for his Hodgkin lymphoma, he established a charity named “Hey, I’m Here for You” which “is focused on enhancing the lives of teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment.” He admitted, “This has been a dream of mine since I finished my battle with cancer and this is just the beginning!!”

In the release, the 27-year-old went on to praise the daughter of Kris Jenner. “I am so grateful for Kylie’s friendship and the impact she’s had on my life and my cancer journey,” he stated. “She has always been there for me and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease.”

The new state-of-the-art lounge itself is located on the sixth floor of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. It is designed with young cancer patients’ specific needs and interests in mind and is aimed to be a place where they can get together, play video games, watch movies and even meditate together.