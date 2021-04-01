Kremlin says travel to Georgia dangerous for Russians after protest against TV presenter By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday that travel to Georgia was dangerous for Russian citizens and condemned what it said were extremist nationalists who protested publicly when a prominent Russian journalist visited the country.
Angry crowds took to the streets in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi on Wednesday to protest against the arrival of journalist Vladimir Pozner whose comments on the South Caucasus nation’s breakaway regions had angered locals.
