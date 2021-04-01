Khloe Kardashian Embraces ‘Big Cheeks’ Inherited From Kris Jenner

WENN/Brian To

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the Good American founder admits in a new interview that people made fun of her for having ‘chubby cheeks.’

Khloe Kardashian has finally accepted the physical feature that she inherited from Kris Jenner. Admitting that she used to be made fun of for having “big cheeks” like her mother, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star revealed that she has now embraced them.

“It’s so funny. The older I get, the more physical feature everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn’t realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks – I have really big cheeks!” the 36-year-old reality star first divulged to PEOPLE. “When we smile, we kind of have these big balls.”

Khloe went on to confess, “My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks… The older you get, you kind of slender out.” She continued, “Everyone’s like, ‘Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.’ I’ve always been told that as a kid. I was like, ‘Why would people pay for these big cheeks?’ But now I love them.”

The TV personality found it complimentary if she was compared to her mom since she admires the latter’s look. “My mom has such a beautiful face and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I love when my mom and I smile,” she raved. “I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same.”

“I don’t know what else to call them, but [it’s] kind of like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it’s so cute,” the younger sister of Kim Kardashian further shared. “I love it.”

Khloe has recently fired back at haters criticizing her changing face. Taking to Instagram Story, she shared a quote that read, “Next time someone tries to put you down, remember that confidence is quiet but insecurity is loud.” She added, “Remember, you will never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You will only be criticized by someone who is doing less than you.”