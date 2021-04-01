Katharine McPhee Credits Baby Boy for Giving Her Curves in First Bikini Photo Since Giving Birth

Instagram

Just weeks after welcoming her first child with husband David Foster, the ‘American Idol’ alum embraces her postpartum body despite years of difficult battle with body image issues.

AceShowbiz –

Katharine McPhee has credited her first child with husband David Foster for giving her curves. A little over one month after giving birth, the season five’s runner-up of the “American Idol” embraced her post-baby body by showing off her figure in bikini.

On Wednesday, March 31, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share her first bikini photo since welcoming son Rennie Foster. In the image, she could be seen wearing brown high-waistline bikini and completed her look with retro sunglasses. Over the picture, she wrote, “Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me.”

Earlier the same month, the new mom opened up about her struggle with body image issues during pregnancy. Talking to Dr. Berlin in “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy” podcast, she spilled, “The biggest challenge for me through the pregnancy was really the body issue stuff. Like just suddenly came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time. I have felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years and my weight has been sort of like more consistent.”

<br />

The “Terrified” singer went on to express her fear of a relapse when she was pregnant. “But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester,” she revealed, “and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked.”

These days, Katharine claimed she does not feel any “pressure” to return to a specific size. “I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I’ve just been so grateful and happy that I’ve had a healthy baby and I’ve felt really good, emotionally and physically,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m so happy that I don’t have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet.”

<br />

Lately, Katharine has been stressing on the value of being appreciative over positive things in her life. When celebrating her 37th birthday, the former “Smash” star happily declared, “BEST birthday ever!! Thank you everyone for all the birthday love! I’ve never been so happy!” She posted a picture of her standing in front of her birthday balloons.