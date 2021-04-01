JulSwap NFT Staking Pools and Special Staking Pools By CoinQuora

JulSwap NFT Staking Pools and Special Staking Pools
- JulSwap DEX announced the market’s first NFT Staking Pools.
- The staked currency lock for a specific timeframe.
- Special staking pools offer some currencies as rewards.
JulSwap DEX is proudly announcing the market’s first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Staking Pools, where users will receive NFTs for staking crypto. The unique Staking Pools need NFTs for the withdrawal of staked crypto and the profits earned.
