Jeannie Mai Gets Married To Jeezy

‘The Real’ co-host and the ‘Soul Survivor’ rapper tie the knot in an intimate Atlanta ceremony, just days after they reportedly applied for a marriage license.

AceShowbiz –

Congratulations are in order for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy (Young Jeezy). Just a few days after they were unveiled to have applied for a marriage license, “The Real” co-host revealed that she and the “Soul Survivor” spitter have tied the knot as she shared a first picture from their wedding.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, April 1, the 42-year-old beauty put out a black-and-white photo of her wearing a stunning Galia Lahav wedding gown. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, “You will forever be my ‘I Do’ [love] Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins.”

<br />

Jeannie’s snap has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from her famous friends. One in particular was Vivica A. Fox who raved, “CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN! #LifeIsGood.” Chrissy Metz gushed, “Congratulations!!! So stunning!” Amber Riley then echoed, “Congratulations.”

Jeannie and Jeezy, who previously wanted to exchange wedding vows at Lake Como or in the South of France, got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27. “We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” she said in an interview with Vogue, “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID.”

<br />

“After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife,” the new wife went on. “So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

<br />

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum made public her marriage to the MC just a few days after they were said to have applied for a marriage license. TMZ claimed that the pair applied for the document at the Fulton County Court Clerk, Atlanta on Monday, March 29.

The newly-wed couple started dating in November 2018 and made their romance Instagram official in September 2019. The rapper, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, popped the big question on March 27, 2020.