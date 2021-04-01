Japan’s FSA asks cryptocurrency industry group to introduce FATF travel rule By Cointelegraph

Japan’s FSA asks cryptocurrency industry group to introduce FATF travel rule
Japan has made another step toward adopting cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering regulations developed by the Financial Action Task Force, Cointelegraph Japan reports.
The Japanese Financial Services Agency announced Wednesday that it will adopt the FATF’s travel rule — a set of regulations requiring virtual asset service providers to share transaction data for senders and recipients — by April 2022. “It is required to introduce and implement the travel rule regulations in each country,” the FSA noted.
