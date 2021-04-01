Japan’s FSA asks cryptocurrency industry group to introduce FATF travel rule By Cointelegraph

Japan has made another step toward adopting cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering regulations developed by the Financial Action Task Force, Cointelegraph Japan reports.

The Japanese Financial Services Agency announced Wednesday that it will adopt the FATF’s travel rule — a set of regulations requiring virtual asset service providers to share transaction data for senders and recipients — by April 2022. “It is required to introduce and implement the travel rule regulations in each country,” the FSA noted.